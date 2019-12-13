Olga Govortsova reaches final of qualification tournament in Lexington

Olga Govirtsova reached the final of the tennis qualification tournament in American Lexington. The prize fund of the competition is more than 200 000 dollars. She won over Katie Volynets 3: 6, 6: 1, 6: 2 in the semifinals. Olga will compete for the right to play in the main match with the US representative of Francesca Di Lorenzo. The competition begins at 5 pm.