3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Olga Govortsova reaches final of qualification tournament in Lexington
Olga Govirtsova reached the final of the tennis qualification tournament in American Lexington. The prize fund of the competition is more than 200 000 dollars. She won over Katie Volynets 3: 6, 6: 1, 6: 2 in the semifinals. Olga will compete for the right to play in the main match with the US representative of Francesca Di Lorenzo. The competition begins at 5 pm.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All