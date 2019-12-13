One day is left before the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Beijing. The bright show will be shown tomorrow at 15:00 on TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 5. Our country's banner was hoisted twice at the Games after Belarusian athletes won two silver medals. Today we are going to watch the mass start race.

The Olympics will be remembered for severe coronavirus restrictions (calleda "closed bubble"), a 20-degree frost in the mountain cluster, and the only snowfall during the entire Olympics.