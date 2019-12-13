PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Olympic Games 2022: Belarusians win 7th place in team pursuit in speed skating

The results of the team pursuit in speed skating are already known. Our female trio of Evgeniya Vorobieva, Ekaterina Sloyeva and Marina Zuyeva are on the 7th place. Our rival team was Poland which they managed to surpass. Moreover Belarusians improved their time which they'd showed earlier in the qualification and even repeated their record in the flat rinks.

