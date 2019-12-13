PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Olympics-2022: Belarusian athletes to start of ski racing and women's sprint in biathlon

The Olympic Games in Beijing are approaching the equator. Seven medal events will be held today. Belarusian fans are closely watching the two sports. Yegor Shpuntov and Alexander Voronov are going to start at cross-country skiing at 10.00.

The sprinter race is Hanna Sola's best event. Dzinara Alimbekava is also among the contenders for the awards. Irina Leshchenko and Elena Kruchinkina are very important to form a good relay team. The girls say they don't need extra rest. They also start today.

The women's biathlon sprint starts today at noon, Belarusian time. It will be broadcasted by Belarus 5 TV channel.

