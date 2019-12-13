3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Olympics 2022: freestyle skiers compete for awards in ski acrobatics
At this moment the freestylists are fighting for awards in acrobatic skiing. And, unfortunately, Stanislav Gladchenko has not been among the top six - largely due to controversial judging, the Belarusian was in the 11th place in the first finals.
Unfortunately, the Belarusian women's biathlon team had failed to confirm its high status in the relay. The Belarusian four were only the 13th.
The today's start was not the best for our skiers, either. Alexander Voronov had to wait for a negative test for coronavirus and took part in the team sprint with Egor Shpuntov. The Belarusians were the sixth in their semi-final.
Ekaterina Sloyeva and Anna Nifontova will fight for the medal on a distance of one thousand meters. Victoria Safonova will perform a free program in figure skating.
