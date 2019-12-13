2024 Olympics. Violetta Bordilovskaya wins first award for Belarus

The first medal for Belarus of the current Olympics. For the third Games in a row, we are pleased with representatives of trampoline gymnastics. 19-year-old Violetta Bordilovskaya won silver at her debut Olympic Games, thereby opening the score of the Belarusian awards in Paris. The successes of trampoline athletes have long consistently given us an ocean of positive emotions. Violetta was congratulated on silver by Alexander Lukashenko.

"This medal is a real triumph for you and the entire Belarusian Olympic team," the head of state stressed. "Despite any circumstances, in competition with the strongest athletes on the planet, you were able to demonstrate honed skills, indomitable character and strength of spirit," the congratulation says.

The chronology of success and emotions of those who worried about Violetta in the Vitebsk Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 1, where the Belarusian was training, was collected by Stanislav Lipsky in his story.

The Bercy Arena in the French capital is a landmark place for the world sports. Michael Jordan performed here, the Russian men's tennis team triumphantly won the Davis Cup here, and the first medal of Belarus at the 2024 Olympics was won here. 19-year-old Mogilev resident Violetta Bordilovskaya entered the sports chronicle of our country.

Having brilliantly performed the first attempt in the qualification of the debutant not only of the Olympics, but also in the adult competitions, she received a score of 56.340 points. Such an amount will allow Violetta not to make the second attempt and step into the final ahead of the schedule. 8 out of 16 athletes go to the final competition for medals.

In the final, each athlete gets only one attempt. After the draw, as a result, it was the Belarusian who had to perform first in the decisive stage of the tournament.

Violetta did not take risks, confidently worked out her program, received 56.06 points from the judges and just waited for her opponents to perform. It is impossible to imagine what was happening in Violetta's heart at that moment.

Meanwhile, no less vivid emotions were boiling in the Vitebsk Sports School of the Olympic Reserve in Trampoline Gymnastics.

Violetta's coaches, friends, teammates literally keep their fingers crossed for their friend.

The tournament continued. In the Olympic final, Bryony Page beat the Mogilev resident 56.480. However, no one else could surpass Violetta's result. Before the last participant of the final, Chinese Hu Yichen, who was the favorite of the Games, came to the trampoline, we already understood that Belarus had a medal. The question was of what dignity, but Hu Yichen dramatically stumbled and ended up in last place.

So our country immediately got the silver of the Olympics.

Violetta Bordilovskaya proved the strength of the Belarusian school of trampoline gymnastics and the galaxy of champions trained by Olga Vlasova, the head coach of the Belarusian national team.

For the third Olympics in a row, the Belarusian school of trampoline gymnastics, and we can even say that trendsetters in this sport, brings our country medals, but there will be more, the potential is huge, no sanctions will be able to stop us.