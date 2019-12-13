Trampoline gymnasts I. Litvinovich and V. Goncharov reach final

The trampoline performance in Tokyo ended with an unqualified victory of Belarusians. 20-year-old Ivan Litvinovich showed a result of 113.555.000 points during two exercises and took the fifth place. The first place was taken by the champion of the Games in Rio Vladislav Goncharov. The world champion from China, Gao Lei, sensationally failed to pass the qualification. The final in this type of program is taking place right now - watch the live broadcast of the competition on Belarus-5. Early in the morning, according to Belarus time, Elvira German had a successful performance. The Belarusian in the 100-meter hurdles -showed a good result and entered the next stage of the competition.



