He gave unforgettable emotions to billions of people - Lukashenko sends condolences on the occasion of Pele death

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent his condolences to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro in connection with the death of the great footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"The Belarusian people mourn together with the Brazilian people and the entire planet in connection with the great and irreparable loss. The king of soccer, Edson Arantis do Nascimento, known as Pele, passed away," reads the condolence message. - A three-time world champion, unmatched scorer of all times and peoples. On the field, he turned each feint with the ball into a masterpiece, thus giving unforgettable emotions to billions of people."

On behalf of the Belarusian people and on his own behalf, Alexander Lukashenko expressed his sincere condolences to the President of Brazil, to Pele's family and friends, as well as to the Brazilian people.