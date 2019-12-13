Paralympics: Belarusians win 10 licenses to Beijing, counting on two more

The Belarusian national Paralympic team performed successfully at the World Championships in Lillehammer and won the 4th place in the unofficial team event. Our athletes traditionally competed for medals in ski racing and biathlon. The team won 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze ones. All the strongest teams, except for Canada and China, have participated in the World Championships. As a result, at the moment the Belarusian Paralympians won 10 licenses for the Games in Beijing. At the same time they count on getting two more.