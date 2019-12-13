3.42 RUB
Paralympics: Belarusians win 10 licenses to Beijing, counting on two more
The Belarusian national Paralympic team performed successfully at the World Championships in Lillehammer and won the 4th place in the unofficial team event. Our athletes traditionally competed for medals in ski racing and biathlon. The team won 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze ones. All the strongest teams, except for Canada and China, have participated in the World Championships. As a result, at the moment the Belarusian Paralympians won 10 licenses for the Games in Beijing. At the same time they count on getting two more.
These days our athletes are getting ready to compete at the final stage of the World Cup in Estersund, Sweden, before the Paralympics.
