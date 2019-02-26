3.42 RUB
Paralympics return from Canada after World Para Nordic Skiing Championship
Today, our Paraolympics returned from the World Para Nordic Skiing Championship, which was held in Canada. Seven medals were won, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.
Yury Holub and his guide Dzmitry Budzilovich took three gold and two silver medals. Jadwiga Skorobogataya and Dzmitry Loban appeared on the podium as well.
In the medal standings, the Belarusian team took the fifth place.
