Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony held in Verona

The opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games was held late yesterday evening in Verona, Italy. Two-time Paralympic cross-country skiing medalist Lidiya Loban served as the flag bearer for our team. She was joined by teammate Valentina Birilo and the coaching staff.

The Paralympics brought together over 600 athletes from 55 countries, who will compete for 79 medal events in six sports.

Four Belarusian athletes, all representing cross-country skiing, have received licenses for the Paralympic Games. These are the decorated Lidiya Loban and Valentina Birilo (née Shits), Darya Fedkovich, and the winner and medalist of the recent World Cup, Roman Sviridenko. Our team moved into the athletes' village on March 1st and held its first training sessions.