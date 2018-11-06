EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pavel Khodasevich and Maxim Mudrevsky to perform at competitions in Ashgabat

At 18:00 the live broadcast from the world championship in weightlifting will begin. In the strongest group A, two of our athletes, Pavel Khodasevich and Maxim Mudrevsky will perform at once. Our national team has already got a silver medal of Vadim Lihorad.

