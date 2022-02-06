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Beijing officially becomes first city in history to host both Summer and Winter Olympics
The 24th Olympic Winter Games have started. On Friday, the opening ceremony of the main start of the quadrennium was held at the Bird's Nest Stadium. That means Beijing officially became the first city in history to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The slogan of the games: "Together for common future".
The show was large-scale and bright and hardly left anyone indifferent. Belarusians were number 22 in the parade of athletes, in accordance with the Chinese alphabet, and our young speed skaters Ignat Golovatyuk and Anna Nifontova were the flag-bearers. In total, more than 4,000 athletes from 91 countries participated in the Olympics. The intriguing moment of the opening ceremony was the lighting of the torch. The organizers consider it revolutionary, adding that this method is the most non-standard in the last century. The emphasis was on ecology, so hydrogen was used in the process.
In total, the opening ceremony was attended by about three thousand actors. The Games were declared open by the President of China Xi Jinping. By the way, he personally supervised the preparation of sports facilities, the village, the media center, communicated with athletes. And so, the 24th Winter Olympics started!