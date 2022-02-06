Beijing officially becomes first city in history to host both Summer and Winter Olympics

The 24th Olympic Winter Games have started. On Friday, the opening ceremony of the main start of the quadrennium was held at the Bird's Nest Stadium. That means Beijing officially became the first city in history to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. The slogan of the games: "Together for common future".

The show was large-scale and bright and hardly left anyone indifferent. Belarusians were number 22 in the parade of athletes, in accordance with the Chinese alphabet, and our young speed skaters Ignat Golovatyuk and Anna Nifontova were the flag-bearers. In total, more than 4,000 athletes from 91 countries participated in the Olympics. The intriguing moment of the opening ceremony was the lighting of the torch. The organizers consider it revolutionary, adding that this method is the most non-standard in the last century. The emphasis was on ecology, so hydrogen was used in the process.