First Belarusian delegation goes to the Paralympics in Tokyo. 20 athletes to represent our country in 6 sports

The first Belarusian delegation went to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The representatives of wheelchair fencing flew from Minsk to the capital of Japan, where they would continue preparations for the start of the main sports. Today the captain of the Belarusian mission, Nikolai Shudeiko, will also go to the Paralympics. The team expects to win no fewer medals than in Rio de Janeiro, that is 10 medals, and 9 of which were of the highest standard. Such optimistic forecasts are supported by the good shape of the athletes before the starts.



In six sports, Belarus will be represented at the Paralympic Games by 20 athletes. In addition to fencing, these are athletics, judo, adaptive rowing and, of course, swimming. The swimmers give the greatest hopes, 10 of them will perform in Tokyo at once, 11-time Paralympic champion Ihar Boki will also compete, in Rio he took 7 awards, 6 of which were gold. The opening ceremony of the Games will be held on August 24, the competition will end on September 5.

