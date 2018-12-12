3.42 RUB
Ilya Shimanovich wins 1st medal for swimming team of Belarus in Guangzhou
In Guangzhou, China, the Belarusian has won the first medal for the swimming team of Belarus. Ilya Shimanovich took silver. At the World Short Course Swimming Championships, the Belarusian showed the second result in the final hundred-meter breaststroke. His time is 56.10 seconds. This is the record of Belarus.
The World Short Course Swimming Championship (in a 25-meter pool) is held every two years. More than 900 athletes from 178 countries take part in the competition. The planetary forum will end on December 16.
