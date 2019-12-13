3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Participants of first semi-final match of Champions League to be known today
Paris Saint-Germain won over Atalanta-2: 1 yesterday. Their opponent will be known after the match between Atletico and RB Leipzig. The Spaniards reached the second round of the playoffs for the 5th time in the last seven years, while the Germans were among the top 8 clubs in Europe for the first time in their history. Belarus 5 conducts live broadcast today at 9.50 pm.
