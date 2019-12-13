Belarusian biathletes to take part in Russian Cup Biathlon stage in Khanty-Mansiysk

The first stage of the Russian Cup Biathlon started in Khanty-Mansiysk featuring the best athletes of our country. Russian national team leaders will also take part in it. The sprint races will open the winter season. The men will be the first to cross the finish line. The racing starts at 9 am.



The women's sprint starts at 11 am. The Belarusian team has already had two training sessions. In the morning athletes were working on the skiing without shooting, and in the evening there was a cross-country skiing. Anton Smolsky, a winner of the Olympic Games, got in touch with us and shared his plans for the competition.



This Saturday on the track in Khanty-Mansiysk: pursuits. The stage program will be finished with two relays on Sunday. All races will be shown live on TV channel Belarus 5.



