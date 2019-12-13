3.42 RUB
I European Super Cycling Championship may be held in Minsk
The first European Super Cycling Championship may be held in Minsk. The representatives of the European Cycling Union have evaluated the bike-infrastructure of Minsk, as well as studied the technical and organizational details and held negotiations. The final agreement may be signed in the next few weeks. It is planned that the Championship will be held in 2021 and will last 2 weeks in the first half of August.
The European Super Cycling Championship is planned to be held in the same format every 4 years. The broadcasts of the sports forum will be accessible for the Old World and outside of it.
