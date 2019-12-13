PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

First Champions League finalist to be determined today

The finalist, who will play in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, will be chosen between PSG and Leipzig. It will be known today. The semi-final match starts at 10 pm. The broadcast will be conducted live by Belarus 5. Bookmakers bet on the French.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All