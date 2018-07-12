3.39 RUB
England vs. Croatia: half-time
The attention of all sports fans from all over the world is on Russia these days. The rival of France in the World Cup final is to be determined in the match England vs. Croatia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow. After the first half, England is winning 1:0.
All match reviews are available on the YouTube channel of Belarus 5 and in the TV New Agency’s profiles in social media. As of now, about 2.6 million viewers have watched football television broadcasts on the channels of the main media holding. The official website of Belteleradiocompany tvr.by has 4.5 million views.
The final will be held on 15 July. TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at 17.45.
