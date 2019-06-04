Flame of Peace completes travel through Mogilev Region

The Flame of Peace is getting closer to the final destination - Dinamo Stadium. The torch of the second European Games completed its path through Mogilev Region. Today the torch made its way to Gomel Region. The solemn ceremony will be held near the Ice Palace. The torchbearers will visit the confectionery factory, the state circus, and rise to the observation tower of a palace and park ensemble. By the way, Gomel Region itself will be represented by 35 athletes at the top tournament.