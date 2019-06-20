Flame of Peace visits sites in Belarusian capital

The relay of the 2nd European Games has completed its run. The fire of bright victories visited the last sites of the capital.



This is the Botanical Garden, where the hockey player, master of sports Alexey Kalyuzhny was the first to go the distance. And then the art director, People’s Artiste of Belarus Valentin Elizariev picked up the torch at the Opera and Ballet Theater. And then the fiery race went to the Victory Park.



In total, 450 torchbearers took part in the relay in Belarus.