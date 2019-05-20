PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Flame of Peace arrives in Volkovysk today

The participants of the relay carried it through one of the largest industrial enterprises of the city for milk processing. Then the flame was raised to the Castle Hill. According to a legend, it was here that the castle stood in the Middle Ages. This place is still considered the highest point of Volkovysk. Tomorrow, the Flame of Peace will reach the Mir Castle, and then proceed to Novogrudok.

