Flame of Peace continues to travel around Belarus
The Flame of Peace is getting closer to the capital of the II European Games. The main sporting event of the year starts at the Dynamo Olympic Stadium in 19 days. This week Mogilev Region picked up the torch, which passed Vitebsk and Orsha. Fr om the regional center, the torchbearers went to Shklov and the agro-town of Alexandria, then to Gorki. And today the fire reached Slavgorod District. In the agro-town of Alexandria, fire was carried along the central street and taken to the school, where President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was studying.
The final points in the route of the relay in the Mogilev region will be Bobruisk, from wh ere the Flame of Peace will go to Gomel Region.
