Flame of Peace continues journey through Brest Region

The symbol of the Second European Games was brought to Belaz and carried around the quarries of the enterprise for the extraction and processing of granite. Today in the morning the Flame of Peace was lit in Pinsk District and its route passed through the Pina River.

