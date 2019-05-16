PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
"Flame of Peace" continues its journey through Brest Region

The "Flame of Peace" these days continues its journey through Brest Region. The relay started early this morning . The torch bearers carried it to the village of Kachanovichi (Pinsk district), and drove by boat along the Pina river This is one of the tributaries of the Pripyat. The honorary mission was fulfilled by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Belarus Igor Kizim.

