Flame of Peace carried through main enterprises of Mogilev

The Flame of Peace is getting closer to the capital. Today, the symbol of the upcoming II European Games is welcomed in Mogilev.



The start of the race was given on the Buinichi field: the memorial, where the feat of the Red Army and the townspeople during the Great Patriotic War was immortalized. Torchbearers carried the fire fr om a chapel to the memorial stone in honor of Konstantin Simonov. After that the flame went to the zoo and to the Dnieper, wh ere it was taken to the center of Mogilev by boat. The Flame of Peace was carried through the main enterprises of the city.



In the evening all participants of the event will enjoy a big concert.