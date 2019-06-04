EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Flame of Peace welcomed today in Bobruisk district

17 days are left till the ceremony of lighting the forum fire. The Flame of Peace was welcomed today in the Bobruisk district. The participants of the relay visited the plant for the production of automobile tires.

Employees of the company Valery Solovyanchik and Vasiliy Korotkin carried the fire of the II European Games in the plant’s workshops.

