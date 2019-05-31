Flame of II European Games welcomed in Shklov and Alexandria

The torch relay of the main sporting event of the year - the II European Games continues its trip around Belarus. Today, the Flame of Peace was welcomed in Shklov. The route passed through iconic places that reflect the historical and cultural heritage of the city: churches of the 19th century, the building of the synagogue of the 17th century, the famous city park and the ice arena. The biographies of torchbearers are somehow connected with Mogilev and sports. One of the members of the team Alexander Maseikov, Olympic champion in rowing C-2, was born in the regional center and is an honorary resident of Mogilev. Our new Olympic hope Anastasia Prokopenko is a world champion in pentathlon.



Today the Flame of Peace will go to Alexandria. Torchbearers will run through places, including those related to the biography of the Belarusian President. Indeed, the childhood years of the Head of State passed in Alexandria.



The Flame of the Games was lit on Trofim's Spring founded by Alexander Lukashenko’s grandfather. The Spring has become a place of pilgrimage for people from different countries of the world, because its water has healing properties. Symbolically, the torchbearers were people who work alongside the Head of State, famous athletes and those who are directly involved in organizing the II European games.



The Flame of Peace Relay of the II European Games has already visited the Brest, Grodno and Vitebsk regions. The culmination of the procession will be the opening day of the forum on June 21 at Dinamo Stadium.



