Torch of II European games passes through landmark places of Mogilev Region

A few hundred people observed a large-scale run through the historic center of the city. For residents of Bobruisk, this is a unique opportunity to become part of a large-scale holiday, as well as for torchbearers. The first symbolic fire was lit by Ruslan Alekhno.



The torch relay traditionally united the artists, politicians and athletes who are somehow connected by a small homeland. The fire of the second European games was carried by Alexander and Andrei Bogdanovichs, the first Soviet Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Marina Lobach. The final point of the route was Bobruisk-Arena. Tomorrow, the organizers promise a rich program. The participants of the relay will visit several large enterprises. This is an agricultural cooperative plant for the production of confectionery and for the production of tires.