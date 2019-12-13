3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ihar Boki wins fifth gold medal at Paralympics in Tokyo
The 16th gold of his career, the 5th gold at the Tokyo Games, and another confirmation of his status as one of the brightest Paralympian athletes of our time! Ihar Boki, who qualified by a wide margin for the 200 m medley final, as a result became the owner of the gold medal. He is both the world record holder in this distance and the Paralympic Games record-holder! We are the 13th in the team medal standings.
Belarusian swimmer Yegor Schelkanov won silver in Tokyo
The news about another Belarusian Paralympian athlete's successful performance came from Tokyo today. Egor Shchelkanov won silver medal in 100-meter backstroke. The Belarusian was second only to Russian Bogdan Mozgovoy. "The young Brest resident has made significant progress over the past year," his coaches say. And as a result he got an award at the main start.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All