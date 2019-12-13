Ihar Boki wins fifth gold medal at Paralympics in Tokyo

The 16th gold of his career, the 5th gold at the Tokyo Games, and another confirmation of his status as one of the brightest Paralympian athletes of our time! Ihar Boki, who qualified by a wide margin for the 200 m medley final, as a result became the owner of the gold medal. He is both the world record holder in this distance and the Paralympic Games record-holder! We are the 13th in the team medal standings.

