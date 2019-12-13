PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sergey Vyazovich remains in 3rd position in overall standings of "Dakar-2020"

MAZ under control of Sergei Vyazovich remains in the 3rd position in the overall standings, according to the results of the 8th stage of "Dakar-2020". The Belarusian finished the 6th today. The riders are waiting for 4 more stages

