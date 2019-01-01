Christmas tournament of hockey amateurs for Presidential prize to start on January 3

The New Year will start with hockey. Following a good tradition, the Christmas tournament of hockey amateurs for the prize of the President of Belarus starts on January 3. This year, 12 teams will compete for the trophy.



And today, the first hockey players arrived in Belarus. The team of the United Arab Emirates expects at least to repeat the last year’s achievement and take bronze. The national team takes part in the tournament for the 5th time, thanks to friendly relations between the Presidential Sports Club and Abu Dhabi ice sports club.