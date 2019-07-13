PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Competitions on water skiing held near Minsk

Water skiing competitions are held near Minsk these days. This tournament is important, because the winners will represent our country at the upcoming European Championship. Such a large forum will be held for the first time in our country and will bring together hundreds of famous athletes of this sport.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All