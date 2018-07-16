Victoria Azarenka defeated in first final at Wimbledon

In the decisive match of the mixed category Victoria Azarenka and Jamie Murray lost to Austrian Alexander Peya and American Nicole Melichar in two sets - 6:7, 3:6. The winner in the men's singles is Novak Djokovic. The Serb was stronger than Kevin Anderson from South Africa 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.

Novak Djokovic occupies now the 10th place in the updated rating. The best of Belarusians is Ilya Ivashko, he has the 128th place.