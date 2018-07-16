3.39 RUB
Victoria Azarenka defeated in first final at Wimbledon
In the decisive match of the mixed category Victoria Azarenka and Jamie Murray lost to Austrian Alexander Peya and American Nicole Melichar in two sets - 6:7, 3:6. The winner in the men's singles is Novak Djokovic. The Serb was stronger than Kevin Anderson from South Africa 6-2, 6-2, 7-6.
Novak Djokovic occupies now the 10th place in the updated rating. The best of Belarusians is Ilya Ivashko, he has the 128th place.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich has risen from the 50th to the 41st place, but Aryna Sabalenka remains the first racket of Belarus, she is the 31st. Vera Lapko is the 72nd, Victoria Azarenka takes the 108th line.
