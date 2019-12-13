3.42 RUB
Try to win gold at Olympics in Paris - Belarusian shooter Vladislav Demesh shared his plans
Try to take a prize-winning place, and even better - to win gold at the Olympics. Such plans were shared by Vladislav Demesh, who was the first of the Belarusian team to guarantee himself a ticket to Paris after returning from the Olympic qualifying tournament in Rio de Janeiro. The second place of the Brazilian start brought our athlete a license in 10-meter air pistol shooting.
Our athletes will still have chances to increase the number of Olympic licenses at the European Championship in small arms shooting, which will be held in Croatia at the end of May.
