Minsk hosts XV International Christmas Tournament

At this moment, the match between the team of the President of Belarus and the Baltic team is beginning on the main site of the Chizhovka Arena. If successful, our hockey players will secure a way to the semi-finals of the competition. Yesterday, the Belarusians confidently beat the team of the International Ice Hockey Federation -13:7.

The first semifinalists of the Christmas tournament are the hockey players from the United Arab Emirates who beat China 10:3.

Participants of the match, as well as spectators, note the high intensity of the struggle and the undoubted benefits of the competition.

