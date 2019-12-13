Penultimate Olympic day: plus two more medals for Belarusian team

The Belarusian quartet in kayaking and canoeing moved up to the second place in the competitions and snatched the silver medal in a very tough competition. The President congratulated our four girls and the coaches of the rowing and canoeing team on the silver medal:

"The friendly crew of strong, talented and beautiful girls from Belarus has won medals for the third consecutive Olympic Games. It is an outstanding achievement. You have fought selflessly all the way and proved your right to be on the podium. I congratulate you and your mentors on this Olympic success, which has given all Belarusians unforgettable moments of joy."

Then in rhythmic gymnastics, nine years later, our place on the podium again was taken by Alina Gornosko, who got bronze, while in this sport it's very difficult to get on the podium.

In a confrontation with the leaders of the world rhythmic gymnastics, you have shown the highest level of skill, tenacity and will to win. You have proved that fortune favors only the brave and the determined. The bronze medal in the individual all-around is a sign of quality of the home gymnastics school. The penultimate Olympic day started successfully for the Belarusians while Minsk was still sleeping. Our girls went on start at 6:00 a.m. Belarusian time. Bronze medalists of London and Rio Games - Marina Litvinchuk, Olga Khudenko, Margarita Makhneva and Nadezhda Popok - all of them were fully charged to surpass the result of the previous Games. President Alexander Lukashenko also congratulated Alina Gornosko and her coaches on the bronze medal

Just at this moment a powerful tropical downpour began. In spite of this, our four was in the first position for the first 250 meters. The Hungarians proved to be stronger, but the Belarusians didn't let them go far.

And then there was the whole range of emotions. Both joy and tears. As a joke, girls pushed their coach into the water. They also jumped. So Gennady Galitsky tried the waters of the Tokyo Bay.

The whole country is experiencing these victorious emotions together with them. It's hard to imagine what the Olympians feel at these moments. But for Belarusians it's a great pride.

And today, thanks to the gymnast Alina Gornosko, the Belarusian flag rose above the podiums of Tokyo for the seventh time. This is her first Games, by the way, she will be 20 years old the day after the Olympics close.

Those who follow rhythmic gymnastics call this a sensation. The Belarusian rhythmic gymnastics once again proved its high status.