Freestyle wrestlers complete World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway

Freestyle wrestlers end their performance at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway today. Alexander Gushtyn will compete for the bronze award of the planetary forum in the evening in the weight category up to 97 kilograms. His opponent is representative of Ukraine Magomed Zakariev. Aryan Tyutrin won bronze in the weight of 57 kg on Monday. Belarus 5 will show today's finals in the recording, starting at 9:20 pm.