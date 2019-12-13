Will Belarusian national soccer team overcome series of 5 defeats in World Cup 2022?

Will the Belarusian national soccer team lose today even a theoretical chance for second place in the qualifying group? Belarus will play with the Czechs in the seventh round match of the 2022 World Cup qualification. Our team has already lost their chances for first place in quintet I, and in case of a defeat in the today's duel the Belarusians will not rise higher than 4th place. In the meantime, we're still sitting in fifth place with three points after six games. We'll learn if the soccer team will interrupt the series of five defeats in the qualifying, in the live broadcast on our sports channel Belarus 5 at 21:35.