Press conference of national team of Belarus held on eve of match Belarus-Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland is a good opponent, but we will try to dictate our conditions. A press conference of the national team of Belarus was held in the House of Football on the eve of the fourth match of the qualifying tournament for the European Championship 2020. The fight will be the second one between the teams in the current qualification. In March, the Belarusians gave away 1:2.
The match Belarus-Northern Ireland will be held on Tuesday in Borisov, starting at 21:45. Live broadcast will be held on Belarus 5.
