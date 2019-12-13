3.42 RUB
President of Belarus and Prime Minister of Latvia discuss joint projects and important promising areas
Expanding cooperation through the Neighborhood Policy. Today, the President of Belarus and the Prime Minister of Latvia discussed the upcoming joint projects and important promising areas. Among them is the World Ice Hockey Championship, which will be jointly hosted by Minsk and Riga. Next year, from May 7 to 23, the best teams will fight for medals. Hockey fans are already voting for a future mascot.
It should be noted that the forthcoming visit of Alexander Lukashenko to the Baltic Republic was also mentioned, the invitation was voiced, we will wait until spring.
