President of Belarus takes part in opening of Europe - USA match

Such a large-scale sporting events like athletics match Europe - the United States, can have a positive impact on the political situation in the world, President of Belarus said during the opening ceremony of the contest of the two continents on the stadium "Dinamo". This is the first such competition in the history of Athletics Federation. Match Europe - the USA is a truly historic moment.

