President of Belarus holds session on Winter Olympics results

Sport -continues to be a subject of political pressure on countries. But if Belarus wants to do sports, not physical training, it is necessary to make conclusions and not political ones.

Meeting on the results of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Today we invest a lot of money in the development of the sports movement. There is everything to succeed. But there are no results. Winter Olympics brought only 2nd silver medals from Anton Smolski and Anna Guskova. And it's not about the pressure, the President is convinced.