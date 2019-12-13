3.42 RUB
President of Belarus holds session on Winter Olympics results
Sport -continues to be a subject of political pressure on countries. But if Belarus wants to do sports, not physical training, it is necessary to make conclusions and not political ones.
Meeting on the results of the Beijing Winter Olympics
Today we invest a lot of money in the development of the sports movement. There is everything to succeed. But there are no results. Winter Olympics brought only 2nd silver medals from Anton Smolski and Anna Guskova. And it's not about the pressure, the President is convinced.
However, on many positions there is no positive dynamics, despite the fact that the state is investing in the development of sports infrastructure. Alexander Lukashenko stated that the number of medals won from one Olympics to another tends to decrease.
