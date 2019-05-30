3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President signs decree on improving system of incentives for athletes
A stimulation system was established to help our athletes achieve high results on world venues, The decree, which was signed by the President today, revised the size of nominal scholarships, prizes and awards. Sports that are not part of the main start of the four-year program, but will be presented in the program of the European Games were added to the list of Olympic disciplines. In addition, the scholarships are extended for up to one year to athletes who have been injured.
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
