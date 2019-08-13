President signs decrees on construction of football stadium and swimming pool in Minsk

The Belarusian capital will host a national football stadium and an international standard swimming pool. The decrees were signed today by the President. Its purpose is to create conditions for carrying out sports competitions of international level, and attracting people to physical training and sports. The construction will be carried out on a turnkey basis by the China with mandatory compliance with the technical requirements of the International Swimming Federation and FIFA. In accordance with the decrees, the projects will be implemented until December 31, 2023.



