Presidential Sports Club provides assistance to Molodechno Children's Sports School

For their successful performance at II European Games, the Belarusian athletes received the right to choose a sports facility that will receive sponsorship. Boxer Dmitry Asanov made his choice. A 23-year-old fighter is a graduate of Molodechno Sports School. This is a continuation of the charitable project of the Presidential Sports Club "Olympic Way". Representatives of eleven sports have already chosen 17 sports schools, which will list more than two hundred thousand rubles.