Ivashka and Gerasimov start at Nur-Sultan tournament with victory

Belarusian tennis players Egor Gerasimov and Ilya Ivashka started with a victory at the tournament in Nur-Sultan (the prize fund is almost half a million dollars). Gerasimov, who currently occupies the 97th line of the world ranking, in the 1/16 finals outplayed the 53rd racket, Frenchman Benoit Paire, 7-5, 6-4.

Ivashka, who climbed to a record 52nd position in the ATP rating on Monday, had tennis player from Sweden Elias Ymer as an opponent. He is 169th in the world. Two sets were enough for the Belarusian to win, 6-2, 6-4. For reaching the quarterfinals, Ivashka will play against Timofei Skatov. This match will take place tomorrow.