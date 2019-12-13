3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
12th round of Belarusian Football Championship continues
BATE plays in a draw with Vitebsk - 2: 2. Dzmitry Hushchanka made 2 mistakes, which led to Pavel Nyakhaychyk and Stanislaw Drahun scoring the goals. Syarhey Volkoaw scored the first goal, and in the end, Aleksandr Ksenofontov scored the second one.
Vitaly Lisakovich scored the goal and brought "Shakhtar" a victory over "Energetik-BSU" - 1:0. FC "Shakhtar" holds the 2nd place in the standings, only two points behind BATE. They will compete in the next 14th round in Borisov.
Minsk "Dynamo" wins over "Belshina" 4:0 in Bobruisk, which allows "Dynamo" to become the 8th in the standings.
