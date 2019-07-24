Belarusian beach football team to hold 1st match of 2nd round selection for World Championship - 2019

The beach football team of Belarus will hold the first match of the second round of selection for the World Championship - 2019. The opponents of the team are the Portuguese. This is an opportunity to take revenge for defeat at the II European Games. The live broadcast of the match Belarus - Portugal will begin on Belarus 5 at 17:20.



Tomorrow the Belarusians will play with the Italians, our team will play the final selection match against the Poles. According to the results of the round, the two best teams from each group will go directly to the World Championship, another voucher will be competed for by the teams that take third places.